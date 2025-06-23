FIR Against Minister Majumdar Over Brothel Remark

An FIR was lodged on Sunday against Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar over his controversial remarks comparing the state's law and order situation to a brothel in north Kolkata.

The complaint, filed at Burtolla police station, was initiated by a sex worker from Sonagachhi, Asia’s largest red-light district, which Majumdar referenced in his comment. In a recent media interaction, the minister allegedly stated that West Bengal's current law and order resembled the situation in Sonagachhi, triggering widespread outrage.

According to police sources, the complainant accused Majumdar of making "derogatory and demeaning" remarks that insulted the dignity of those living and working in the area. The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for defamation and intent to outrage modesty.

While Majumdar has yet to respond formally, the BJP defended him, claiming the analogy was metaphorical and aimed at criticizing governance under the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Kolkata Police have begun investigating the matter and are expected to seek a statement from the Union minister. The remark has sparked a political row in the state, with TMC leaders demanding a public apology.