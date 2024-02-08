Final Electoral Rolls in TS

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Thursday released the final electoral roll for the state after special summary revision, showing an improvement in the gender ratio. There were 3,30,37,113 voters of whom 1,64,47,132 were male, 1,65,87,244 female and 2,737 from the third gender. There were 15,378 service electors and 3,399 overseas electors.

The gender ratio improved from 1,000 on January 6 to 1009 in the final rolls. The gender ratio in the 18 to 19 age group improved from 754 to 791. There were 4,54,230 voters above the age of 80 and 5,28,405 persons with disabilities.

Updation of electoral rolls will continue and all eligible persons who are not on the list can request for inclusion, including those persons who will complete 18 years of age on April 1, 2024, July 1, 2024 and October 1, 2024 for advance applications. Voters were requested to check their enrollment details like the polling station they are attached to by logging into voters.eci.gov.in or through the Voter Helpline App (VHA).

Applications received before January 22 were disposed of. The draft roll till February 3 had 7,19,104 additions, 5,26,867 deletions and 4,21,521 corrections.