Final Electoral Roll: 34 Lakh Voters in MP, 25 Lakh in Chhattisgarh Removed

Bhopal: The final electoral roll in Madhya Pradesh has been pegged at 5,39,81,065.

The final electoral roll for Madhya Pradesh was released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday after a four-month-long rigorous Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

A total of 57,406,143 voters were registered in the draft voter list.

The final voter list includes the names of 53,981,065 voters.

Thus, the state’s final electoral roll was officially published on Saturday with 34,25,078 names deleted.

The final electoral roll also records a net addition of 849,082 voters vis-a-vis the draft list.

Similarly, Chhattisgarh’s final electoral roll was officially published on Saturday with 24,99,823 names deleted.

Based on the qualifying date of January one,2026, the state now boasts of a total of 1,87,30,984 registered voters.

The pre-draft voters’ number was 2,12,30,737.

The final electoral roll of Chhattisgarh also records net addition of 2,34,994 voters vis-a-vis the first draft list.