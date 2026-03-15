Final Decision On Internal Reservation On March 27: Siddaramaiah

Bagalkot: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government will take a final decision on the issue of internal reservation in Karnataka at a meeting scheduled for March 27.

Speaking to reporters at the Navanagar helipad in Bagalkot on Saturday, he said the meeting has been convened to discuss the matter in detail on March 27.

“We will take the final decision on internal reservation on that day,” he said.

On a question related to the by-elections in Davangere and Bagalkot, the Chief Minister said that the dates may be declared in a week.

“We are ready for the by-election. We have made all preparations,” he said.

Asked about the possible candidate, with several members of Bagalkot former MLA HY Meti’s family seeking the party ticket, Siddaramaiah said the decision would be taken by the party high command.

“Members of the family are also aspirants for the party ticket. Anyone can seek it, but even if multiple members from the same family do so, the high command will decide,” he added.

Responding to questions about LPG shortage, Siddaramaiah said ensuring smooth supply of cylinders is the responsibility of the Government of India.

“The state government distributes cylinders supplied by the Centre. The Food Minister has already held two meetings on the issue. I have also written to the concerned minister to ensure steps to prevent any shortage,” he added.

Responding to allegations that no funds had been allocated in the budget for the Krishna Upper Bank Project, Siddaramaiah said distribution of compensation cheques to project-affected families has begun and the payments will be completed over the next three -four years.

Referring to allegations that the foundation stone laying ceremony for the medical college and the release of Rs 40 lakh each for statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Basavanna during the by-election period was an election gimmick, Siddaramaiah questioned why the BJP had not established the medical college during its four years in power.

“They were in power for four years. Why did they not do it then?” he questioned.

He said the tender process for the project has already been completed and the agency finalised, and the foundation stone is being laid as the work is set to begin.

The Chief Minister also said the dream of late leader HY Meti is being realised with the foundation stone being laid for the establishment of a Government Medical College, which had been envisioned and strongly pursued by him.