Film Nagar Cops Register Cases Against Drivers for Abetting Housewife’s Suicide

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman, working as a security guard at a private hospital, died by suicide after feeling humiliated at being unable to pay compensation of Rs 20,000 which was demanded by a car driver and his associate after the victim's minor son rammed his two-wheeler into the vehicle, Filmnagar police said.

Police have registered cases against the car drivers but failed to disclose details of the car in the FIR.



According to the FIR, on April 17 the police received a complaint from a resident of Deen Dayalnagar, Filmnagar, about the incident. All names are being withheld to protect the identity of the minor.

He stated that on April 17 when his wife left home for duty, one of the minor sons took his bike from home to go to the temple.



"Minutes later, he called his mother and informed her that the bike had hit a car near Hakeem Baba dargah. The car driver, Chandrashekar, took away the keys of the bike and demanded `20,000 for repairs as the car was damaged,” the complainant said.

In the FIR, the police said Chandrasekhar called another driver, Mahesh, to come to the place. When he arrived, they took the bike and the minor rider to their employer’s house, parked the two-wheeler there and again demanded `20,000 towards repairs. The minor called his mother, who immediately returned home. "She was worried about the Rs 20,000 demand as well as the bike being withheld by the drivers. She told her son that as she could not arrange the money, the only option left was for her to die,” the complainant said.

The mother was depressed at being unable to pay the money and died by suicide at their home, the police said. The family members noticed her body and informed the police. Based on the complaint, police registered cases against car drivers Chandrasekhar and Mahesh.

The victim is survived by her husband and two sons.