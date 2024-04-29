Film actor Varun Tej campaigns for Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram

Andhra Pradesh: Popular film actor Varun Tej has campaigned in support of his uncle and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram in Kakinada district.



Waving to the crowd from his car’s sunroof, Varun Tej rigorously campaigned for Pawan Kalyan, who is contesting from Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram Assembly constituency. Holding party flags and symbol, the supporters of Pawan Kalyan accompanied Varun Tej during the election campaign.

Both the YSRCP and Jana Sena are leaving no stone unturned in winning the Pithapuram Assembly constituency. The leaders from the two parties are busy in the high-octane campaign seeking support of the people during the elections. They mainly focused on door-to-door campaigns and road shows.

Varun Tej’s movie “Operation Valentine” that was released in February 2024 drew the attention of a large number of audiences. He became popular with the movies – Fidaa, F2 and F3.