Fill Up Relinquished Posts With Those in Present Merit List: HC to Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court directed the state government to consider filling up the fallout and relinquished vacancies in the Gurukul lecturer and non-teaching posts with the next meritorious candidates, instead of declaring them as vacancies.

Justice Pulla Karthik was dealing with a petition seeking directions to the state government to fill up posts of lecturers in degree colleges (DL) junior lecturer (JL), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and non-teaching posts like librarian and physical director pursuant to the respective notification Nos.01/2023, 02/2023, 03/2023, 04/2023, 05/2023, 09/2023 and 05/04/2o23 with meritorious candidates. The said petition was filed by more than 20 unemployed youth who are now in the merit list. The petitioners submitted that a representation to the government has had no positive response.

After hearing the case, the judge cited that the Supreme Court had in 2017 passed orders in this regard. Justice Karthik directed the state government to consider the case of the petitioners on the same lines and submit its contention on April 22.