Fifth BRS Candidate for LS Polls Named

Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday continued its trickle release of candidate names for the Lok Sabha elections with party president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announcing Manne Srinivas Reddy as the candidate from Mahbubnagar constituency.

Rao who chaired a meeting with BRS leaders from Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool constituencies at Telangana Bhavan, the party office, however, did not name a candidate from Nagarkurnool. The party’s MP from Nagarkurnool P. Ramulu had turned down the offer to recontest from there and recently joined the BJP which has nominated his son P. Bharat.

So far the BRS named five candidates, B Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar from Peddapalli, Nama Nageswara Rao from Khammam, and Maloth Kavitha from Mahbubabad.

It is expected that R.S. Praveen Kumar of BSP may be allotted the Nagarkurnool seat as part of BRS’ tie-up with the BSP.