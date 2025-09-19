Fertilizer Shortage Row Sparks Uproar in Odisha Assembly, House Adjourned Within Minutes

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Friday witnessed uproarious scenes as members of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) stormed the well of the House demanding immediate discussion on what they termed a “severe fertilizer shortage” affecting farmers across the state. The commotion forced Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn proceedings within just four minutes of commencement, pushing business to 4 pm.

The BJD legislators shouted slogans and marched towards the Speaker’s podium, insisting that the government take urgent steps to ensure uninterrupted fertilizer supply during the peak agricultural season.

“Farmers are agitated across the state. They are not getting the required amount of fertilizer. With 60 per cent of Odisha’s population dependent on agriculture, their problems cannot be ignored,” said BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik, calling for a special debate on the issue.

Congress MLAs, who had already moved an adjournment motion on the fertilizer crisis during Question Hour, backed the demand for a structured discussion.

“Both ruling and opposition members must acknowledge that this crisis is real. Shortage of urea and DAP is hampering sowing and crop growth in many districts,” said a senior Congress legislator, adding that delayed intervention could damage the kharif harvest.

However, BJP legislator from Sohela, Irasish Acharya, dismissed the allegations, claiming that adequate stocks had been distributed across districts.

“There is no shortage as projected. Around 2.8 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer have already been supplied this season, and district collectors are ensuring smooth delivery. Sporadic distribution issues are being exaggerated for political mileage,” the Acharya asserted.

The ruling BJP accused the BJD of stage-managing chaos to regain political relevance.

“They have no moral ground to protest. The BJP government has ensured better procurement and supply chains. The BJD is trying to mislead farmers for cheap publicity,” said Agasti Behera, the BJP legislator from Chhendipada. He termed the disruption by BJD “a desperate stunt.”

With the session already shortened by adjournments on day one over other opposition protests, the early disruption on Friday raised concerns about whether substantive legislative business will be taken up at all during this monsoon sitting.