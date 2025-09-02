Fertiliser Shortage Sparks Unrest Across Odisha; Farmers Block Roads

BHUBANESWAR: Concerns are growing over an acute fertiliser shortage across Odisha, with reports of farmer unrest and road blockades pouring in from several districts. The crisis came to a head in Aska in Ganjam district on Tuesday, where long queues of farmers were seen waiting for their share of fertiliser since Monday night. Hundreds had lined up outside the Multipurpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) near the Aska bus stand, braving heat and rain. As tempers frayed, angry farmers blocked roads, disrupting traffic, before the situation was brought under control by administrative officials and local police.

In Aska, many farmers who turned up on Monday had to return empty-handed after stocks ran out. On Tuesday, desperation was such that farmers even placed their shoes in line to mark their place in the queue. “If we don’t get fertiliser in time, our paddy crop will be ruined,” said a farmer.

Similar scenes were reported from Bargarh, Balangir and Sambalpur districts in western Odisha, where fertiliser demand has spiked with kharif cultivation in full swing. In Bargarh’s Attabira and Bheden blocks, farmers staged protests outside cooperative societies, alleging that the distribution process was mismanaged and influential groups were cornering the lion’s share. In Balangir’s Patnagarh, farmers staged a road blockade demanding immediate replenishment of urea stocks.

In Sonepur and Nuapada, unrest mounted as farmers alleged that cooperative societies were releasing only a fraction of the fertiliser quota needed. “We are being given two to three bags against a demand for 10–12 bags. How can we save our crops with this?” a farmer in Nuapada asked.

Kalahandi too reported shortages, with farmers in Junagarh and Bhawanipatna venting their anger at local depots. “Tractors are waiting in the fields for days, but without fertiliser, we cannot move ahead with transplantation,” said a farmer leader.

From the coastal belt, reports of scarcity came in from Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri, where farmers queued up at dawn outside MPCSs only to be told by noon that stocks had been exhausted. In Kendrapara’s Derabish block, agitated farmers held a dharna in front of the cooperative office.

Agriculture officials admitted that delayed supply from wholesalers and rising demand had created a sharp gap. The state government has directed the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies (ARCS) and district administrations to streamline distribution and monitor stock movement to prevent hoarding. Emergency stocks are also being rushed to the worst-hit areas.

With kharif paddy transplantation reaching its peak, farmers warn that unless the shortage is resolved swiftly, yields could be hit. The crisis has also sparked political reactions, with opposition parties accusing the government of failing to ensure timely supply, while ruling party leaders assured that steps were underway to stabilise distribution.