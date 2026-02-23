Female Matric Examinee Dies By Suicide In Odisha After Alleged Malpractice Accusation

Bhubaneswar: A Class 10 girl allegedly died by suicide in Berhampur of Ganjam district on February 21 after returning home from her English board examination, with her family claiming she was distressed over an alleged malpractice accusation.

Family members said the student took the extreme step at her residence hours after appearing for the examination. They alleged she had been upset after a chit was reportedly found in her possession near the main gate of the examination centre, following which she was accused of malpractice.

According to her maternal uncle, Balaram Sahu, the girl had gone to appear for her English paper and returned home as usual.

“Around 6 pm, she ended her life. When we later spoke to her classmates, one of them told us she had possibly carried a cheat sheet. On seeing teachers at the school gate, she threw it away. However, a teacher noticed this and accused her of bringing the copy. Though she denied it, she was allegedly threatened with malpractice charges and told she might be barred from examinations for three to four years,” he told mediapersons.

The family further alleged that she had been scolded and warned by teachers, which they believe severely affected her mental state.

However, authorities of VV Giri Government Girls' High School, where she appeared for the examination, denied the allegations.

School headmistress Chandini Panda said no student had been booked for malpractice at the centre.

“A total of 378 students from our school and Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir appeared for the examination. It was conducted smoothly, and students left without any issue. We have not received any complaint regarding malpractice,” she said.

She added that CCTV footage of the examination centre would be reviewed if necessary.

“The entire premises are under CCTV surveillance. If any staff member is found responsible for any wrongdoing, appropriate action will be taken. However, as far as the examination is concerned, it was conducted peacefully,” she said.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over academic pressure and the psychological stress faced by students during board examinations.