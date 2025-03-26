 Top
Felling many trees worse than killing humans: SC

DC Correspondent
26 March 2025 11:05 PM IST

The Supreme Court said it will take at least 100 years minimum to again regenerate or recreate the green cover created by 454 trees which were blatantly cut without permission

Supreme Court. (Image: DC)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that cutting a large number of trees was worse than killing human beings, while fining a man Rs.1 lakh for each illegally cut tree.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan made the observation while rejecting the plea of a man who had chopped down 454 trees in the protected Taj Trapezium Zone. “There should be no mercy in environmental case. Felling a large number of trees is worse than killing a human,” the bench said.

The top court said it will take at least 100 years minimum to again regenerate or recreate the green cover created by 454 trees which were blatantly cut without permission. The apex court accepted the report of the central empowered committee (CEC), which recommended a fine of Rs.1 lakh per tree for cutting 454 trees in Dalmia Farms in Mathura-Vrindavan by one Shiv Shankar Agarwal.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Agarwal, submitted that he has admitted the mistake but the court refused to reduce the fine amount. The court said Agarwal should be allowed to do plantations at a nearby site and said the contempt plea filed against him will be disposed only after compliance.

