February 15 last date to clear traffic challans

DC Correspondent
31 Jan 2024 4:52 PM GMT
February 15 last date to clear traffic challans
February 15 last date to clear traffic challans (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday issued a GO to extend the last date to clear pending traffic challans from January 31 to February 15.

The government announced a waiver of 90 per cent for TSRTC buses, 80 per cent for two and three wheelers and 60 per cent for LMV/HMV vehicles on pending E-challans issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, a press release issued by the city additional commissioner of traffic state


