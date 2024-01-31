February 15 last date to clear traffic challans

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday issued a GO to extend the last date to clear pending traffic challans from January 31 to February 15.

The government announced a waiver of 90 per cent for TSRTC buses, 80 per cent for two and three wheelers and 60 per cent for LMV/HMV vehicles on pending E-challans issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, a press release issued by the city additional commissioner of traffic state



