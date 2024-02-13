Father Pours Kerosene on Two Children

Kakinada: A father poured kerosene on his two children and set them on fire in Satellite City near Bommuru of Rajamahendravaram on Saturday night. The children reportedly ran into the fire and hugged their father.

According to Bommuru police, Budi Sai Kumar, 38, has allegedly quarrelled with his wife. The couple had a son Siva Durga Sandeep, 4, and a daughter Jaspthia, 2,. Police said two versions came to light about the incident.

The man reportedly took the extreme step as he was angry with his wife. Another version is that fire from the gas stove engulfed the children and while trying to save them, their father also suffered.

All the three were admitted to Government Hospital at Rajamahendravaram. But as their condition turned serious, they were shifted to Government Hospital at Kakinada on Monday.

Bommuru police registered a case.