Top
Home » Nation

Father Pours Kerosene on Two Children

Nation
DC Correspondent
12 Feb 2024 6:57 PM GMT
After raising slogans condemning the administration, Velmurugan doused himself with kerosene and attempted to set fire to himself. (Representational Image)
x
The man reportedly took the extreme step as he was angry with his wife. Another version is that fire from the gas stove engulfed the children and while trying to save them, their father also suffered. (Representational Image)

Kakinada: A father poured kerosene on his two children and set them on fire in Satellite City near Bommuru of Rajamahendravaram on Saturday night. The children reportedly ran into the fire and hugged their father.

According to Bommuru police, Budi Sai Kumar, 38, has allegedly quarrelled with his wife. The couple had a son Siva Durga Sandeep, 4, and a daughter Jaspthia, 2,. Police said two versions came to light about the incident.

The man reportedly took the extreme step as he was angry with his wife. Another version is that fire from the gas stove engulfed the children and while trying to save them, their father also suffered.

All the three were admitted to Government Hospital at Rajamahendravaram. But as their condition turned serious, they were shifted to Government Hospital at Kakinada on Monday.

Bommuru police registered a case.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh Kakinada Kakinada News Andhra Pradesh News AP Crime News 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X