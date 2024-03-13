Father Kills Daughter Suspecting Wife’s Fidelity

Kurnool: A man suspecting his wife’s fidelity killed his 18-month-old daughter by cutting her throat with a knife at Jampapuram village in Kosigi mandal of Kurnool district late on Tuesday night. The murder came to light on Wednesday morning.

Police have identified the father as Santha Raju who is married to Asheerwadamma. Their daughter is named Varshini.

Kosigi circle inspector N. Sudhakar said Santha Raju, a native of Kaggolu village in Mantralayam mandal, worked as a daily wage agricultural labourer. He got married to Asheerwadamma, a native of Jampapuram, four years ago. They settled in Jampapuram. The couple had a daughter Varshini.

Santha Raju started suspecting his wife's fidelity when he found out about her relationship with another man. He started suspecting that Asheerwadamma conceived Varshini from that man.

They had been quarrelling with each other over the issue for the past one year.

On Tuesday night, when Asheerwadamma was attending prayers at the local church, Santha Raju is alleged to have killed the girl using a grass-cutting knife while she had been sleeping.

Upon returning home, Asheerwadamma was shocked to find Varshini in a pool of blood.

On receiving information, police arrived on the spot and took Santha Raju into custody.

Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.