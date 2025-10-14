 Top
Father Dies of Heart Attack as Son Collapses in Jammu

PTI
14 Oct 2025 5:04 PM IST

Tragic incident in Ramban district as a 45-year-old man suffers fatal heart attack while taking his 14-year-old son to hospital

Father Dies of Heart Attack as Son Collapses in Jammu
In Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, a man died of a heart attack after his son collapsed in his lap en route to a hospital.

Banihal/Jammu: A man died of a heart attack after his son collapsed in his lap while they were on their way to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday morning, officials said.The incident occurred in the Tethar area of Banihal, when Shabir Ahmed Gania (45) was taking his ailing son Sahil Ahmed (14) to a hospital. Sahil collapsed in his father's lap on the way.

Unable to bear the shock, his father suffered a fatal heart attack, officials said. The duo's bodies were brought to the sub-district hospital in Banihal in the morning, they said.

