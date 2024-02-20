Fatal Negligence: Hyderabad Man Dies During Dental Procedure

Hyderabad. A 28-year-old businessman died allegedly due to excess dosage of anaesthesia and a pill administered to control dizziness while he was getting treated at a dental hospital in Jubilee Hills. Police said they had registered a case against FMS International Hospital at Jubilee Hills Road No. 37 on February 17 for causing death due to negligence.



According to the police, the victim, V. Lakshmi Narayana, was admitted the hospital for a cosmetic dental procedure ahead of his marriage in March. He was given a tablet and administered anaesthesia. He could not be revived after the procedure.

His family members took him to a hospital where the doctors after examination declared Narayana dead.

“Based on a complaint lodged by Narayana’s father, we and registered a case of death due to negligence against the hospital management and are investigating,” said Jubilee Hills inspector K. Venkateshwar Reddy.