Farmers Seek Relaxation in Coffee Purchase Norms

Visakhapatnam: Coffee growers in the agency area of AO have requested Girijan Cooperative Corporation to enhance coffee price, apart from purchasing coffee beans with moisture content up to 12 per cent.

The permissible percentage of moisture is up to 10.5 per cent, as per the existing norms. However, agency’s coffee farmers say the prevailing climatic conditions in their areas are not suitable for drying coffee as per the requirements of GCC.

Vice chairman and managing director of Girijan Cooperative Corporation Gedela Suresh Kumar, along with other officials, has for two days visited coffee-growing villages Modapalli, Cheekumbanda in Paderu division, Kitumala, Bowda, Chikkudubatti, Chinabarada, Gondipakalu, Madem, Pedavalasa, Nerellabanda, Yerra Cheruvulu and Addaru Veedhi in Chinthapalli, apart from two mandals of G.K. Veedhi.

During their visit, corporation officials have attempted to motivate farmers into selling their coffee to GCC, saying they are providing the best price.

When Deccan Chronicle asked Suresh Kumar about the details of his visit, he said, “Farmers have requested GCC to enhance the price of coffee being announced. They also want that the corporation accept coffee bean with moisture of up to 12 per cent against the stipulated 10.5 per cent.”

The MD, however, said the price GCC is offering is higher than the prevailing international market price. “However, in case the market price shoots up, GCC will also enhance its procurement price,” he maintained.

On the moisture content, he pointed out that its percentage is fixed as per the Coffee Board’s norms. Any deviation will lead to deterioration in the quality of coffee.

During their visit, GCC officials distributed tarpaulins free if cost to tribal coffee farmers for drying their coffee beans.

Suresh Kumar said, “This year, GCC is planning to procure 1,000 MTs of coffee from coffee farmers, as done during the last season. The corporation has already given loans to farmers at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre, subject to a maximum of ₹20,000 well in advance of the coffee season.”