Farmers’ March Enters Thane, Mumbai On Alert

Mumbai: Mumbai is staring at yet another big rally as thousands of farmers and tribals are marching towards the state capital from Nashik to demand land rights.

The protesters, carrying red flags and led by the CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), began the ‘long march’ on Sunday after an agitation outside Dindori tehsil office in Nashik district. After failing to get assurances from the officials, they decided to take their demands directly to the state government by marching on foot to Mumbai.

The rally, which began under the leadership of the CPI(M) and Kisan Sabha, has continued for last two days and entered the Thane district on Tuesday. They were joined by the leaders from Thane-Palghar districts – MLA Vinod Nikole, Kiran Gahala, Radka Kalangada, Chandrakant Ghorkhana, and other activists.

Former MLA JP Gavit said the delegation, comprising himself, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and AIKS national president Ashok Dhawale, Kisan Sabha national joint secretary Ajit Navale and MLA Vinod Nikole, will hold discussions with the chief minister and other ministers concerned.

“Tribal farmers from Peth, Surgana, Kalwan and Trimbakeshwar talukas are participating in the agitation to draw attention to unresolved issues related to land rights, irrigation and forest claims,” he said.

These areas are drought-prone and farmers have been demanding the construction of large check dams on west-flowing rivers and their tributaries to ensure irrigation water for local agriculture.

The protesters are also seeking regularisation of cultivation on encroached land up to four hectares, issuance of land records, re-examination of rejected forest rights claims and procurement of agriculture produce from forest landholders at minimum support prices, Gavit said.

In August last year, Mumbai was brought to a standstill as thousands of protestors led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil assembled at Azad Maidan demanding the inclusion of the Maratha community in the Other Backward Classes. The protests had also affected the vehicular movement in Mumbai resulting in traffic snarls across the city.