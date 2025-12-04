Farmers Loot Urea-Laden Truck in MP Village

Bhopal: Farmers in a village in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday looted a urea-laden truck when it arrived at the local fertilizer distribution Centre, police said.

A video showing the local villagers including women and girls looting the bags of urea from the truck in the village of Jatara in Tikamgarh district has gone viral.

The registrar of the local mandi Ram Kumar Soni lodged a complaint in the Jatara police station in connection with the incident.

According to the police, two truckloads of urea arrived at the local mandi, which served as fertilizer distribution Centers in Madhya Pradesh, in Jatara village for selling them to the local farmers.

The farmers grew restless after waiting for urea for a week and some of them started taking away urea bags from the truck when it reached the mandi, police said.

Others joined them to loot the urea from the truck, police said.

Around 40-50 bags of urea were looted by some farmers before the mandi officials intervened, police said.

The matter is under investigation by the police.

In another development, the issue of the alleged fertilizer shortage in the state cropped up in the state Assembly on Thursday with Congress MLA demanding the state government to take urgent steps to solve the alleged urea crisis.

He said that the distribution of fertilizers to the farmers in the mandis have been subjected to a cumbersome process in which the farmers are forced to stand in queue to get a token and then a date was fixed after a week to deliver fertilizer to them.

The process has led to delay in delivery of the fertilizer to the farmers which made them grow restless, he said.