Farmers Led By Ex-MLA block Nagpur–Hyderabad Highway For Loan Waiver; HC Steps In

Mumbai: Nearly 15,000 farmers, led by former Achalpur MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party chief Omprakash (Bacchu) Kadu, staged a massive blockade on Nagpur-Hyderabad highway demanding a complete loan waiver. However, following Bombay High Court’s order, he began vacating the protest site in Nagpur late Wednesday evening.

Kadu held ‘Maha Elgar Morcha’ in Nagpur with thousands of farmers, who demanded that the government provide immediate, unconditional loan waivers to debt-ridden farmers in Maharashtra. They blocked the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway, leading to traffic jams stretching for several kilometres and bringing vehicular movement to a standstill, which caused a lot of inconvenience to people.

Kadu demanded that if the state government does not have the money to waive farmer loans, the Centre should step in to provide help to farmers. “There was a demand for debt relief. Not a single crop in Maharashtra is receiving its full price and the Chief Minister doesn’t have time to meet the farmers,” he said.

The MLA declared that he would not step back until the farmers’ demands for a complete loan waiver were fulfilled. “Put me in jail if you want, but I will not move until our demands are met. We are fighting for the farmers, but the government is trying to suppress us,” he said.

However, citing the presence of schools, hospitals and colleges nearby and the inconvenience caused to the public, the Nagpur bench of the Mumbai High Court made suo motu invention in the matter and directed Kadu and his followers to clear the area by 6 pm.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of Rs. 31,628 crore for rain-hit farmers in the state. The government also decided to provide cash relief of Rs. 10,000 to affected farmers. Over 68 lakh hectares of crops were damaged due to floods and heavy rainfall in the state.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed that the protesters vacate the site by 6 p.m., citing public inconvenience. Following the order, Kadu said he was ready to comply but demanded clarity from the police. “We will leave the National Highway as per the court’s order, but the police must inform us where they are taking us and what arrangements they are making for us,” he said.