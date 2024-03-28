Farmers Happy with Congress Government: Yashaswini

Warangal: The state government is consistently providing 1,700 cusecs of Godavari water daily through the second phase from Bayyanna vagu reservoir via 69, 70, and 71 decibel megawatts (dbms). According to Congress Palakurthy MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy, farmers in the region are pleased with the provision of water, which they are utilising for crop cultivation.

During a visit to Kodakandla mandal, the MLA personally surveyed fields and engaged with farmers who expressed gratitude towards the Congress government for ensuring water supply through the SRSP second phase canal from the Bayanna wagu reservoir.Additionally, she observed the water flow in the SRSP canal on the outskirts of Hakya thanda in the mandal during her visit to Jangaon district on Thursday.Yashaswini asserted that the happiness of farmers with the Congress administration has been undermined by former ministers and BRS leaders Harish Rao and Dayakar Rao, who, during their visit to Jangaon district, selectively inspected a few fields and criticised the Congress government, politicising the issue.With a daily water supply of 1,700 cusecs through the SRSP second phase canal, approximately 1.69 lakh acres of fields are being irrigated in the region, enabling farmers to cultivate various crops happily. She accused the former ministers and BRS of exploiting the farmers' concerns solely to bolster their cadre for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and tarnish the Congress' reputation.Yashaswini further emphasised that not only farmers but also other sections stand in support of the Congress. She confidently stated that they would deliver a resounding message to the BRS during the Lok Sabha polls, akin to the outcome in the Assembly elections last year.