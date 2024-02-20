Farmers Demand MSP Legislation, Prepare for Delhi March

New Delhi: A day after the farmers’ leaders rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher demanded that the Centre convene a day-long Parliament session to bring legislation on MSP for all crops, a key demand of protesting farmers. He also asked the Centre to accept the other main demands of the farmers, including the farm loan waiver.

Pandher, who represents the Kisan Manzdoor Morcha, said: “We demand that a law to guarantee the MSP be brought. If the Prime Minister has the will power, a day-long session of Parliament can be convened. No Opposition party will oppose it… We demand that all Opposition parties make their stand clear that if the Centre brings a law on MSP, they will vote for it. Be it the Shiromani Akali Dal or the Congress -- they should make their stand clear. The Trinamul Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, and other parties should also make their stand clear,” he added.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters camping at two borders of Punjab and Haryana are all set to march towards Delhi on Wednesday. Reports suggest that a large number of farmers from neighbouring Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also planning to join the protesting farmers from Punjab for the “Delhi Chalo” march on February 21.