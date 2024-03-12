Farmers Can Interact with Scientists at Rythu Vedikas

Hyderabad: Agriculture department commissioner B. Gopi informed that as part of the Rythu Nestham programme launched by the state government the farmers can henceforth interact directly with scientists. This facility was launched at the 110 rythu vedikas in the State recently.

As part of this the agriculture university scientists will explain to the farmers organic farming and measures to avoid mango buds falling off owing to extreme heat. The farmers can interact directly on Tuesday at the vedikas from 10 am. The department officials appealed to the farmers to avail the facility.