Farmers’ Body Objects to Curbs on Agri Imports

Nizamabad: Telangana Turmeric Farmers Association president Kotapati Narasimham Naidu objected to the proposed 40 per cent imports of agriculture products, at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) meetings in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The thirteenth WTO ministerial conference is being conducted in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates from February 26 to 29.

Narasimham Naidu was accredited to participate in the conference as an NGO representative from India. WTO proposed to restrict agriculture imports to 40 per cent in all countries. But, Narasimham objected to this proposal, citing the problems of turmeric farmers in India. But, the representative of various countries said that imports of agricultural products should be restricted from 10 to 40 per cent only.

Narasimham said that farmers in India, especially in Telangana cultivate turmeric and only 20 per cent of the produce is consumed in India. Remaining turmeric will be exported to various countries, he said. If imports are restricted at 40 per cent, farmers will face losses, he said. Swadeshi Jagaran Manch leaders in the WTO meeting supported the proposal of Narasimham.

On the other hand, Narasimham also met Union Fisheries Department joint secretary Neethu Kumari Prasad at the WTO conference in Abu Dhabi. He urged the senior IAS officer to protect the interests of Indian fishermen from the developed nations. He also reminded that Neethu Kumari Prasad favoured the Red Jowar farmers in the undivided Nizamabad district during her stint as the joint collector.