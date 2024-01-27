Family Trip Turns Tragic in Ghats

Visakhapatnam: A family outing in Alluri Sitarama Raju district took a heartbreaking turn Friday afternoon when their vehicle plunged into a valley, killing one and injuring 10, including two children.

The four-wheeler, carrying 11 members from Visakhapatnam's Madhavadhara, veered off the treacherous ghat roads, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. The lone fatality was a woman who died on the spot, throwing the family into mourning.

"It was a family trip gone horribly wrong," stated a local police official. "The injured, including two children, have been rushed to the nearby Aruku Hospital."

Authorities from the ASR police station reached the scene and are investigating the cause of the accident. The tragedy has cast a pall over Madhavadhara, as friends and family grapple with the sudden loss and injuries.



