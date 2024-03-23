Family of Three Commit Suicide, Blame Revenue Officials for 'Tampering' of Land Records

Anantapur: Three members of a family, including husband, wife and their daughter, have died by suicides allegedly due to tampering of their land ownership records by the local revenue authorities at Kotha Madhavaram village in Vontimitta mandal of Kadapa district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Subba Rao, 47, his wife Padmavathi, 41 and daughter Vinaya, 17. Both mother and daughter were found dead in the house while Subba Rao’s body was found near Vontimitta railway track.

Police recovered a suicide note found at the spot. In the suicide note, the victims narrated the hardships they had faced in selling off their three-acre land in the village. Subba Rao, who was a handloom weaver, planned to sell the land to fund his daughter’s education. However, Subba Rao was shocked when he noticed that the land was registered in some other woman’s name by the revenue authorities. All his attempts to get the land ownership back had failed as the revenue authorities demanded bribes for the rectification, the suicide note said.

Based on a complaint by another family member, Vontimitta circle inspector Purushotham Raju registered a case and began probe into the suicides.



