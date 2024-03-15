Family Members Suspect over Sahithi's Death

Hyderabad: Family members of Sunkara Sahithi, who died by suicide in her hostel at Dilsukhnagar on Saturday last, suspect the role of their relative, a Congress leader’s son, in her death. They claimed that the relative, Harish, was on a video call with her when she died by suicide but did not try to stop her.

Sahiti, a 26-year-old MBA student, had reportedly complained to her family that she was facing threats from Harish. He father Subbarao lodged a complaint with the Chaitanyapuri police on the case.Harish is the son of Congress leader Sidem Mohan Rao who is currently working in the party’s SC Cell.Aakash, Sahithi’s cousin, told Deccan Chronicle, that "She was very intelligent and always active. She was friendly and calm but became depressed after Harish’s threats.”Aakash said that on Friday night, Sahithi spoke to her mother for the last time and said that Harish had been threatening her for several days.“It came as a shock when we first heard about Harish threatening her,” Aakash said. The family was unaware of what had transpired between the two. They suspected Harish because she had mentioned that he had threatened her.He said Harish's father and uncle were close relatives. “After hearing this, her mother insisted that Sahithi return to her native place in Mulugu district,” Aakash said.“We are still not aware of what actually happened between them. However, according to her hostel mates, there was a fight in front of the hostel where Harish threatened my sister,” Aakash said.“She died by suicide while on a video call with him. He literally saw my sister dying by suicide and did not attempt to stop her,” Aakash alleged. “When he confirmed that she had died, he called one of her hostel friends and asked to speak to her, claiming Sahithi wasn't picking up her phone,” Aakash claimed.The family became aware of the video call when they examined the call history on her mobile phone with the police.“We want justice and that the accused be sentenced. Because as far as we are concerned, the police are not paying attention to the case,” Aakash said.Chaitanyapuri inspector G. Venkateswarlu said that a case have been registered under Section 174 for death under suspicious circumstances, and investigations are on. Police have taken Sahithi’s phone to check for details. Venkateswarlu said the police would take further action depending upon their probe.