Family in Odisha Mourns Pet Fish of 20 Years, Performs Last Rites in Rare Farewell

Bhubaneswar: In a quiet neighbourhood of Odisha’s Balasore town, grief has taken an unusual yet deeply human form. A family is mourning not a person, but a pet fish one that lived with them for more than 20 years and was cherished as a member of the household.

The fish, a giant gourami, had shared an extraordinary two-decade-long bond with the family of Sanjay Das. Brought home from Jamshedpur over 20 years ago as a tiny, two-inch fish, it grew under the family’s care into a majestic creature nearly three feet in length and weighing close to four kilograms.

Over the years, the gourami became woven into the rhythms of daily life. Family members say it responded when called and would eat directly from their hands behaviour more often associated with mammals than fish. “It wasn’t just a pet,” a family member said. “It felt like one of us.”

After living for nearly 20 years and four months, the fish died recently, leaving the household visibly shaken. The loss was especially hard on a young boy in the family, who had grown up alongside the fish and considered it a constant companion.

Refusing to treat the death casually, the family chose to bid farewell with dignity and emotion. Instead of disposing of the body, they performed last rites. The fish was buried in soil placed in a tray on the rooftop of their home, and a rose sapling was planted over it a living memorial to the bond they shared. The family continues to care for the plant, saying it helps keep the memory alive.

“The incident has struck a chord beyond the household, drawing attention to the often-overlooked emotional connections humans can form with animals even those without fur or feathers. In a world where pets are increasingly seen as family, the Das family’s farewell stands as a poignant reminder that love and loss are not defined by species,” said Sudam Patra, a local development activist and journalist.



