Fallout Of Domestic Dispute: Snake Charmer In Odisha Attempts Suicide By Letting Venomous Snake Bite Him

BHUBANESWAR: A shocking incident from Odisha’s Koraput district has drawn wide attention after a snake charmer allegedly attempted suicide in a bizarre and extreme manner by deliberately allowing a venomous snake to bite him following a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred in the Sunabeda locality of Koraput, where the man, identified as Nabin Malia alisas Rahul, reportedly handled a venomous snake and provoked it to bite him in what appears to have been a desperate attempt to take his own life.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral across social media platforms, captures the disturbing sequence. In the footage, Nabin is seen placing the snake on his own hand while appearing visibly distressed. Within moments, the reptile bites him, injecting venom. Soon after the bite, he releases the snake and allows it to slither away before collapsing.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the act followed a prolonged and heated dispute between Nabin and his wife. The argument reportedly escalated to a point where he took the drastic step, allegedly believing it would end his suffering.

Immediately after the bite, family members and neighbours rushed Nabin to a nearby health facility in Jeypore town. He was later sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Beherampur, for higher treatment. Doctors there are currently treating him for severe envenomation.

Medical sources said Nabin’s condition remains critical and he is being closely monitored for complications typically associated with venomous snake bites, including respiratory distress, swelling, and potential organ failure.

Snake charmers in rural parts of Odisha often handle venomous species such as cobras, vipers and kraits as part of their traditional livelihood, which gave Nabin easy access to the snake involved in the incident.