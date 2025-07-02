Fake PhD Student Busted After 2 Weeks Inside IIT-Bombay

Investigators say Teli forged admission papers and created 21 email IDs plus several blogs to support his fabricated identity. His phone, seized for examination, shows data deletion; experts probing whether he accessed sensitive data. Teli told police he had stayed undetected at IIT‑B for a month in 2023 and claimed his goal was to gather “content” for a career as a social‑media influencer. He reportedly earns about Rs 1.25 lakh a month at a private firm and has travelled to Bahrain and Dubai. A magistrate has remanded him in judicial custody until 7 July while intelligence agencies audit campus security measures.