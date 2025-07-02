Fake PhD Student Busted After 2 Weeks Inside IIT-Bombay
22-year-old with no college degree lived on campus, attended lectures, and joined seminars undetected.
In a startling security lapse at the Indian Institute of Technology‑Bombay (IIT‑B), Mumbai Police have arrested a 22‑year‑old Surat resident who allegedly lived on the campus for 14 days while posing as a PhD scholar.The suspect, Bilal Ahmad Teli, holds only a web‑design diploma yet attended lectures, lounged in hostels and even joined an Artificial Intelligence seminar. He was caught on 26 June after a staff member spotted him sleeping on a sofa, questioned him and he bolted, prompting a CCTV review that revealed his movements.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
