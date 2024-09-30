Fake Currency With Anupam Kher's Photo Seized in Gujarat, Actor Responds

Fake currency notes worth Rs 1.60 crore was seized in Gujarat with Actor Anupam Kher's photo in place of Mahatma Gandhi's.

According to reports, the counterfeit currency with Anupam Kher's photo also had 'Resole Bank of India' on them instead of 'Reserve Bank of India'.



The actor shared the video of the news report on X and responded humorously to the incident of the fake currency with his face. "Come on, talk it out! My photo instead of Gandhi's photo on the five hundred rupee note???? Anything can happen!" he wrote on X.





लो जी कर लो बात! 😳😳😳

पाँच सौ के नोट पर गांधी जी की फ़ोटो की जगह मेरी फ़ोटो???? कुछ भी हो सकता है! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/zZtnzFz34I — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 29, 2024





According to a report by Indian Express, the fake currency came into light after a bullion firm owner was allegedly duped of Rs 1.60 crore. Mehul Thakkar, who runs a bullion firm in Ahmedabad, sent his employees to deliver 2,100 grams of gold to two buyers and in return the employees were given a plastic cover which was said to have Rs 1.3 crore in cash.



The buyers escaped saying that they were going to bring the remaining Rs 30 lakh. Thakkar's employees later opened the cover and found that the notes were fake.



On the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen in 'Signature' which will premiere on Zee5 on October 4. He will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'.