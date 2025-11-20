Fake CEO Claim on LinkedIn Triggers Debate on Digital Misinformation

In a bizarre case highlighting the pitfalls of unverified online information, a Pune-based man falsely listed himself as the CEO of Anysphere, the US-based AI company behind the $29-billion coding assistant Cursor, and managed to mislead not just LinkedIn users but even reputable financial database PitchBook.

The individual, Ashish Bagade, described himself on LinkedIn as the "Co-CEO" or "CEO" of Anysphere, despite having no association with the San Francisco startup. His page went unnoticed until venture capitalist Zach DeWitt spotted the discrepancy and posted about it on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a screenshot of Bagade’s profile.

Anysphere was founded in 2022 by Michael Truell and his MIT batchmates. Truell is the company’s actual—and only—chief executive officer. The startup has gained global attention for its AI coding assistant Cursor, which recently hit a valuation of $29 billion.

While LinkedIn does not verify job titles or company roles, Bagade’s false claim raised eyebrows when it appeared in PitchBook, a widely respected financial data and company intelligence platform used by investors worldwide.

This unexpected inclusion triggered concerns about how misleading online information can seep into trusted databases.

The incident quickly went viral, sparking a debate on digital honesty and the ease with which false credentials can spread across professional networks. Many users labelled the act as blatant misrepresentation and gaslighting, designed to create a false narrative online.

Others pointed out that while the situation may seem humorous, it exposes a deeper problem—how easily fake professional identities can circulate unchecked.

Cybersecurity and digital behaviour experts emphasized that the incident is a timely reminder to verify claims—especially about professional roles, company affiliations, and leadership positions.

They noted that this case reflects a broader conversation about trust, authenticity, and identity verification in the digital era, where misinformation can spread rapidly and distort genuine professional ecosystems.

This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern at Deccan Chronicle