Fake AI Video of Plane Landing on Railway Track Sparks Alarm in Jabalpur; Police Probe On

Bhopal: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated video showing a passenger plane making an emergency landing on the railway track in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has alarmed the local airport authorities to call a security meeting to review the situation.

In the ‘fake’ clip, the plane was seen landing alongside a train in the Jabalpur railway station even as the anchor of the video narrated it as an incident, never seen or heard of.

The video has gone viral on social media prompting the Jabalpur airport authority to act in the matter.

Jabalpur airport director R R Pandey told the media that he called a security meeting after the video came to his notice and found the video fake, generated by AI.

He described the ‘fake’ video as a nuisance for the society which misguides the public particularly the people who are not educated enough to understand such AI generated fake videos.

Such fake videos are made for getting likes on social media.

Mr. Pandey said that he has asked the local police to investigate the matter and take action against the maker of it.

Khamaria police launched a probe to identify the anchor of the video, police said.