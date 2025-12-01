Fadnavis, Shinde Criticise SEC Over Halted Civic Polls

Mumbai: A day after the State Election Commission (SEC) postponed elections in at least 20 Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised the decision, calling it illegal and unfair to candidates who had completed their campaigns.The rescheduled polling, originally set for December 2, will now be held on December 20.

“The (State) Election Commission has wrongly interpreted the law. Cancelling these elections is absolutely wrong. Never in history has it happened that elections were postponed two days before polling. This way every election will have to be postponed only because someone has moved a court. I have no idea which law the Election Commission is invoking, or whose advice the Election Commission is taking,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

The Maharashtra CM also cited the example of Nilanga, where a candidate moved court after his nomination form was declared invalid. “The court also rejected his application. But it is unfair to other candidates who have duly completed all the formalities and campaigned extensively for 15 days. Merely because someone has made you a party in the case, you postponed the election which is due tomorrow. These candidates will again have to campaign for 15 days. I think this is extremely wrong,” he said.

While acknowledging that the elections will proceed as per the SEC’s decision, Mr. Fadnavis added, “The Election Commission is an independent institution and has the right to make decisions. But we will definitely give a written representation to the Election Commission stating that postponing these elections in this manner is wrong.”

Three days before polling for 288 municipal councils and panchayats in Maharashtra, the SEC postponed some elections due to ongoing court matters and procedural irregularities. The Commission cited lapses including irregular handling of appeals related to the allotment of symbols, delayed rulings, and missing written decisions. Among the affected areas is Baramati, the home turf of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde also termed the SEC’s decision as “unfortunate”, and said the poll process has never been stopped once the nomination papers are filed and withdrawn, and the campaigning is at the fag end.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal also slammed the SEC’s decision. “The outcome of the December 3 results could significantly impact these postponed elections. Therefore, the December 3 results must be declared only after the voting for the rescheduled polls on December 2. What kind of commission is this that cannot even follow its own rules? It is the Election Commission’s duty to conduct elections in an impartial and transparent manner. However, looking at the Commission’s track record over the past few years, we regretfully have to state that the SEC cannot manage to hold elections properly.”