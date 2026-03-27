Fadnavis Says Zirwal Videos Will Be Verified First

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government would verify the authenticity of multiple videos allegedly involving FDA Minister Narahari Zirwal before taking any action, stressing the need for due process in sensitive matters.

Mr. Fadnavis said the minister had contacted him and claimed that three to four videos were being “presented in a misleading manner”. The purported videos, said to be around seven months old, allegedly show Mr. Zirwal in his bedroom with a transgender individual at his official residence. The Chief Minister said he had advised Mr. Zirwal to lodge a formal complaint so that the matter could be examined through legal channels.

Since the videos went viral, they have triggered embarrassment for the NCP and the BJP-led Mahayuti government. In the clips, Mr. Zirwal is seen sitting on a bed with a transgender person, with alcohol and food placed nearby. According to a source, the minister was allegedly intoxicated when the video was recorded by another individual present in the room.

Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, have demanded Mr. Zirwal’s resignation, accusing him of “obscene and unethical behaviour”.

Mr. Zirwal, 66, a four-time MLA from Dindori in Nashik district, has previously served as Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Asked whether the minister would be asked to step down, Mr. Fadnavis reiterated that Mr. Zirwal had claimed the videos were edited and merged to mislead viewers. “Therefore, it must be investigated. I advised him to file a complaint immediately. The authenticity of the videos will be verified,” said the Chief Minister, who also holds the home portfolio.

Mr. Fadnavis added that the government would assess the evolving situation. “I and (NCP chief) Sunetra Pawar will take appropriate action after examining the facts,” he said, emphasising that the matter must be thoroughly probed before drawing conclusions.

Referring to last month’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raid at the FDA Minister’s office in Mantralaya, Mr. Fadnavis said the inquiry had not found any evidence linking Mr. Zirwal to the case. “But the current incident is serious. The authenticity of the videos needs to be verified. If found true, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

In mid-February 2026, a clerk in the FDA Minister’s office was caught red-handed by the ACB while accepting a bribe.