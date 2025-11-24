Fadnavis Says No Rift With Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday flatly denied reports of a growing rift between himself and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Mr.Fadnavis stated that the perceived distance was entirely a media creation, asserting that attempts to fabricate a split between the two leaders would ultimately fail.

Speculation over tensions within the Mahayuti alliance — comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP — grew after all Shiv Sena ministers, except Mr. Shinde, skipped the state cabinet meeting last Tuesday despite being present in Mantralaya. The absence was widely viewed as a protest against the BJP for inducting Shiv Sena office-bearers and rivals into the party.

Mr. Fadnavis rejected reports of discord, accusing “sections of the media” of circulating a misleading narrative. “There is absolutely no distance or rift between Mr. Shinde and myself. The media has tried to create this impression, but they will soon be proven wrong,” he said.

The CM added that some old footage was being shown “to deliberately mislead the public.”

A day after the cabinet boycott, Mr. Shinde travelled to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, fuelling further speculation about unease within the alliance.

Responding to questions about the visit, Mr. Fadnavis said, “There is no animosity between us. We spoke today, yesterday, and the day before. We have also attended several events together. I am aware of his movements, and he is aware of mine. There is no lack of coordination.”

Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant also said the relationship between the two leaders “goes beyond mere friendship.”

Despite the denials, the developments have highlighted the delicate equations within the Mahayuti, formed after Mr. Shinde’s 2022 split from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, as civic polls approach.