Fadnavis Says no Conflict with Shinde on BMC Mayor’s Post

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed speculation of differences within the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor’s post, asserting that there was “no conflict” with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Terming reports that the Shiv Sena was demanding a two-and-a-half-year tenure for the mayor as “rumours”, Mr. Fadnavis said the alliance had contested the civic elections together and would take a collective decision on the mayor’s post after his return to Mumbai from Davos.

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam held a meeting in New Delhi with Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale to discuss the formation and registration of groups and the election of group leaders, among other organisational issues.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid speculation following the shifting of 29 corporators-elect of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to a five-star hotel in Mumbai after the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance secured a narrow majority in the 227-member BMC. The move fuelled buzz that Mr. Shinde was keen on holding the mayor’s post for at least the first two-and-a-half years, coinciding with the birth centenary year of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

With 89 seats, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Asia’s richest civic body. According to sources, the BJP leadership conveyed its displeasure to the Shiv Sena over the decision to house the newly elected corporators in a luxury hotel. Subsequently, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday decided to send its corporators back to their respective homes.

Mr. Fadnavis, who is attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, said reports of rifts within the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance were unfounded. “There is no conflict over the mayor’s post. We will resolve all issues pertaining to the election of the mayor,” he said.

Referring to the Mahayuti government, he said that a “triple-engine government means triple responsibility”. “We are happy with our victory in the civic body, but we are also more conscious of our responsibility. We will perform well,” Mr. Fadnavis added.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Jyoti Waghmare said the alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena was based on ideology and Hindutva, and that the question of the number of seats did not arise. “The Shiv Sena played an important role in getting BJP corporators elected in the BMC polls. We contested the elections as an alliance, and the demand for equal power-sharing in the BMC is justified,” she said.

Responding to questions on power-sharing, Mr. Satam said the Shiv Sena had not made any formal demand so far. “We will hold discussions and convey the outcome to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who will take the final decision,” he said.