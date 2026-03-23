Fadnavis Says Mamata ‘Under Pressure’, Slams Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday brushed off West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s ‘biggest infiltrator’ jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling it a sign of her “fear of losing” the upcoming elections. Mr. Fadnavis also took aim at Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing the latter of attempting to defame the country and incite public panic.

“Mamata didi is under pressure. She can see that she is going to lose the elections. People lose wisdom in the face of defeat. If someone speaks like this after that happens, it should not be given much importance. People know who are infiltrators and who the saviours of the country are,” said Mr. Fadnavis.

Ms. Banerjee, who is also a chief of Trinamool Congress, had on Saturday accused PM Modi of allegedly using SIR to remove legitimate voters, labelling them as ‘infiltrators.’ She went on to call him ‘the biggest infiltrator.’

“We will not give up our rights to Modiji. He goes to Saudi Arabia and shakes hands there, that is his choice. I respect all countries, but I am proud of my own. Let this message go out to the world for peace and fraternity. However, when you shake hands abroad, you seem to forget everything, but when you return to India, the Hindu-Muslim narrative begins again. You then call for deleting names, labelling people as infiltrators. I would say you are the bigger infiltrator,” she said.

Mr. Fadnavis also took aim at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to defame the country and incite public panic.

The Maharashtra CM said, “A war is going on in the world. Despite such a war, the Government of India made all preparations to ensure that the lives of common people were not affected. Look at the condition in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, they closed offices and went in for ‘Work from Home’, they closed schools and colleges, there is petrol and gas shortage. Everything is getting exhausted there. But in India, there is no impact on everyday lives. So, I think Rahul Gandhi keeps attempting to defame his own country and spread anarchy. The public distanced themselves from him due to such attempts.”

On Saturday, Mr. Gandhi criticised the Centre over the falling value of the Indian rupee and rising industrial fuel prices amid increased conflict in West Asia.