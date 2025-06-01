Fadnavis Says his Government is Inspired by Ahilyabai Holkar

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the state government will make a multi-lingual film on Ahilyabai Holkar. Speaking at a function organised on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai, Fadnavis said his government is inspired by her life and contributions as a benevolent ruler and is committed to working for the welfare of the deprived sections of society.

The event was held at Shrikshetra Choundi, the birthplace of the legendary queen in Ahilyanagar. Mr. Fadnavis released various books, special issues, and poetry collections dedicated to her extraordinary life and legacy.

The CM said a multi-lingual commercial film on the life and times of Ahilyabai will be made. The bravery and valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj have reached the younger generation due to the film ‘Chhaava’, he said.

According to officials, the film will be made in Marathi and other regional languages, and will be broadcast on Doordarshan and various OTT platforms. Film City in Goregaon has been tasked with executing the project.

Mr. Fadnavis said foreign invaders knew that India’s strength lay in their faith and religion, and they could make Indians slaves if monuments related to their faith were destroyed. “But Ahilyabai committed herself to the restoration of destroyed temples. She constructed ghats and wells in several places across the country,” he said.

The CM further said it was a matter of pride that a benevolent ruler like Ahilyabai Holkar was a daughter of Maharashtra. “Ahilyabai dedicated her life to preserving desh and dharm, and withstood the onslaught of foreign invaders,” Mr. Fadnavis said.