Fadnavis Says ED Looking Into Kharat’s Transactions

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken cognisance of the case against Ashok Kharat, accused of sexually exploiting several women, and will begin its probe soon. He said 12 FIRs have been registered and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already probing the case, including Kharat’s financial dealings. The Chief Minister also ordered a probe into how social activist Anjali Damania accessed and released Kharat’s call detail records, stating only authorised agencies can obtain such data and warning of strict action.

Mr. Fadnavis’s remark came two days after Mrs Damania triggered a row by revealing call exchanges between self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The social activist also claimed she had received Kharat’s call detail records via WhatsApp from an unidentified number.

The shocking activities of a self-styled godman, which had come to light from the Sinnar area of Nashik district, has shaken the whole of Maharashtra. The case came to light after a 35-year-old woman filed a complaint alleging that she was raped. The Nashik Police on March 17’s night arrested Kharat. Following this, the SIT was set up by the state government. Subsequently, many women followers have come forward and registered complaints of sexual harassment against Kharat. The SIT probe also uncovered a host of crimes, including sexual assault and financial irregularities linked to land and other properties. Kharat is still in Police Custody.

Mr. Fadnavis said that no one has the right to access such call detail records. “No individual has the authority to obtain CDRs. Only the investigating agencies handling the case are legally permitted to access such records. Therefore, an inquiry will be conducted into how the CDR in this case was leaked and who has leaked it,” he said.

He also made it clear that action would be taken against those who are found involved in the Ashok Kharat’s misdeeds.

Mr Fadnavis, who also heads the home department, said that a complete investigation will be done in Ashok Kharat's case. The state government has taken cognizance of Kharat’s multiple accounts and transactions. “All of Ashok Kharat’s accounts have come to our notice and the transactions routed through them have been identified….. We will certainly dig out all illegal assets and any wrongdoing in this case. We will give harsh punishment to him in connection with his offences against women," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that all the political parties are of the opinion that Kharat should be published. "For us, this issue is above politics. But, some people are trying to do politics on this issue. I want to make it clear that the state government will not give importance to such politics,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister said that so far, 12 cases have been registered in the Ashok Kharat matter. New information is emerging everyday. “All of us should have faith in the SIT, which is doing a good job,” he said.

When asked whether the ED enquiry will be conducted into Kharat’s case and his property to be seized, Mr. Fadnavis said that the ED will certainly conduct a probe in this case. “The ED has taken cognizance of the case. As per my information, the ED has initiated the action. Once the property is identified, we will take action as per law,” the chief minister said.