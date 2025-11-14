Fadnavis Says Bihar Defeated Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Fake Narrative’

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “fake narrative” has been rejected by the people of Bihar. He added that if the opposition party does not undertake introspection, its chances of securing public support are negligible.

Describing the BJP-led alliance's performance in Bihar, Mr. Fadnavis called the NDA mandate “massive” and in favor of the clean and efficient government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Mr. Fadnavis, who also campaigned in the Bihar elections, said, “We were confident the NDA would cross 160 seats. But the results were much more than our expectations, and showed public faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP and the NDA.”

The Maharashtra Chief Minister pointed out that the Congress's performance in the polls was its worst. “vIts tally is less than that of AIMIM or Independents. It shows to what extent the party has declined. It has been reduced to rubble. The problem is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly making the same mistake and relying on a fake narrative.”

When asked about the next chief minister of Bihar, Mr. Fadnavis said, “Union minister Amit Shah had clarified time and again that the Bihar state polls would be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Our parliamentary board will decide the CM. I will not comment on it.”

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde credited the Bihar victory to Amit Shah’s “Chanakya Niti” and termed the NDA victory as “Ladli Bahena’s victory”. Mr. Shinde said, “The people of Bihar have once again voted for the development works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The experience and credibility of Nitish Kumar also played its part.”

Nationalist Congress Party chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the result was a victory for the welfare schemes and development agenda of the NDA government. “The people, especially the ‘Laadki Bahins’ of Bihar, have extended their wholehearted blessings. This victory is the reflection of that support. The people of Bihar have once again given a decisive mandate in favour of the Double-Engine government,” he said.