Fadnavis says Aurangzeb tomb is under ASI, any action will be taken as per law

Mumbai:Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that Aurangzeb’s tomb, located in Maharashtra, was granted protected status under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) during the Congress government and remains under its jurisdiction. He said that while many believe the grave should be removed, any action will be taken in accordance with the law.

Mr. Fadnavis’s made the remark while responding to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Satara Lok Sabha member Udayanraje Bhosale’s call for demolishing the tomb of the Mughal emperor located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, which was earlier known as Aurangabad.



Mr. Bhosale, who is a descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Friday raised a question about the need of the tomb stating that a JCB machine should be brought and the tomb should be razed as Aurangzeb was a “thief and robber”. “Those who visit Aurangzeb’s tomb and pay homage should take that tomb to their own homes, but the glorification of Aurangzeb will not be tolerated anymore,” he said.



When asked Mr. Fadnavis about it, the chief minister said, “Everyone feels that the grave should be removed. However, some actions must be taken as per the law. The grave was granted protected status during the Congress era and has been under ASI's protection since then.”



Earlier, the BJP leaders including Navneet Rana and Nitesh Rane had demanded the demolition of Aurangzeb’s tomb at Khuldabad, in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. It was in response to SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi's praise for Aurangzeb.