Fadnavis questions glorification of Tipu, alleges history distortion

Mumbai: Condemning attempts to compare Tipu Sultan, the former ruler of Mysore, with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that ‘invaders’ would never be accepted as national icons in his state. Speaking on the Tipu Sultan controversy in the Vidhan Sabha, Fadnavis alleged that for years, history was manipulated to teach people that Tipu Sultan was a great king, while conveniently omitting that he was responsible for the massacre of 75,000 Hindus and 33,000 Nayars. He claimed that Tipu Sultan’s fight against the British was a matter of self-preservation to save his own kingdom, rather than a struggle for national liberation.

“For years, we have been taught that Tipu Sultan was a great king. But we have never been taught that Tipu Sultan killed 75,000 Hindus and 33,000 Nairs. We have never been told that Tipu Sultan fought the British to save his own kingdom, not for the struggle for national liberation,” Mr. Fadnavis said in his reply to the debate on the Governor’s address in the Vidhan Sabha.

“If history had been taught properly, today not a single Muslim in the country would have called Aurangzeb a hero. But we have never taught real history. There are patriotic Muslims in this country. I have no objection to them. But we will not spare those who consider the country’s opponents and invaders as heroes,” said the CM.

Mr. Fadnavis made the remarks while speaking about the controversy erupted after Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal allegedly drew parallels between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. He clarified that the issue was not whether Tipu Sultan was a ‘good or bad’ ruler, but the attempt to equate him with the legendary Maratha king.

The CM emphasised that Shivaji Maharaj fought for Swarajya (self-rule), whereas Tipu Sultan’s legacy is marred by the documented “slaughter of thousands of Hindus.”

“In NCERT books, 17 pages were dedicated to Mughals and only one page to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Modi government has ensured 20 pages to Shivaji Maharaj and Maratha history,” Mr. Fadnavis said.