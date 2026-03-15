Fadnavis Pushes for Unopposed Bypolls in Baramati, Rahuri

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said efforts would be made to ensure that the bypolls to the Baramati and Rahuri Assembly constituencies are held unopposed. The Baramati seat fell vacant after the death of former deputy chief minister and chief of the Nationalist Congress Party Ajit Pawar. The Rahuri seat was represented by BJP’s Shivaji Kardile. Mr. Fadnavis indicated that talks would be held with parties for an uncontested election but added that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is ready to contest both seats if required.

The Election of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the by-elections for Baramati Assembly Constituency in Pune district and Rahuri Assembly Constituency in Ahilyanagar district on 23 April. Sunetra Ajit Pawar, wife of late Ajit Pawar, will be the candidate from Baramati Assembly election. She is likely to be elected unopposed, said a senior NCP leader.

Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP) has also indicated that it would not field a candidate for the Baramati by-election.

The 66-year-old leader was eight-term MLA of Baramati and six-time deputy chief minister. He died on 28 January after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crashed while landing at the Baramati Airport. Three days after his death, Sunetra Pawar (62) was elected leader of the Legislature Party of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on January 31. Later the same day, she was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Sunetra Pawar, who is currently not a member of either House of the state legislature, is constitutionally required to secure a seat in either the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council within six months.

However, there was no clarity on the Rahuri seat, which fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shivajirao Kardile in October 2025.The BJP is believed to be considering giving the ticket to Akshay Kardile, the son of the late Shivajirao Kardile. However, a BJP leader said the final decision on the candidature from Rahuri would be taken by the Chief Minister.

When asked about the by-elections in the Baramati and Rahuri Assembly constituencies, Mr. Fadnavis, who is also a senior BJP leader, said he would hold discussions with opposition parties regarding the by-elections so that they could be held unopposed. “I want unopposed elections to be held in both constituencies. We will make efforts to ensure this. However, if the elections are forced upon us, we are ready to contest them,” he said.