Fadnavis Performs Groundbreaking For FedEx Cargo Hub At Navi Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a FedEx cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport, officials said.

The Rs 2,500-crore project involves setting up a 3,00,000 sq ft regional consolidation and redistribution hub in partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL). According to officials, the facility will leverage the airport’s multimodal connectivity and cater primarily to cargo operations in western India.

Mr. Fadnavis was joined by Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx; Richard Smith, CEO Airline and COO International; Kami Viswanathan, President (MEISA); AAHL Director Jeet Adani; and Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

Officials said construction of the hub is expected to be completed within two years. Once operational, the facility is projected to generate over 6,000 direct and indirect jobs across logistics, warehousing, transportation and allied services.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Fadnavis said the project would help reduce logistics costs and strengthen Maharashtra’s trade connectivity. He noted that supply chains were undergoing recalibration globally and said investments in logistics infrastructure were important in that context.

“We are happy to have FedEx in Mumbai because we see a lot of things happening in the field of trade. We are watching old barriers going, new barriers coming and recalibration of supply chains. I think in such turbulent times, when FedEx decides to invest into a hub at Mumbai. It really reflects the power of India. It also shows how India and Maharashtra matters when it comes to trade,” the chief minister said.

The Chief Minister said the Navi Mumbai airport was expected to emerge as a major passenger and cargo hub and that the FedEx facility would support manufacturing and allied sectors in the State. He also referred to the government’s focus on lowering logistics costs as part of India’s broader economic growth strategy. “It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endeavour to bring down the cost of logistics because the only impediment today in our growth is the cost of the logistics, which we need to bring down. I think a company like FedEx comes up with new technology, use of Artificial Intelligence, will help to bring down the cost of logistics. I am very happy today that this facility will be facilitating the entire business in Maharashtra, which has manufacturing prowess and accounts for 20 percent of India’s manufacturing,” he said.

AAHL Director Jeet Adani said the development aligned with the airport’s long-term plan to build integrated cargo infrastructure, citing its proximity to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, industrial corridors and multimodal transport networks.

FedEx MEISA President Kami Viswanathan said the hub would integrate the company’s global network with India’s growing trade corridors, aiming to improve speed and reliability of cargo movement.