Fadnavis, Pawar Call Thane Local Train Mishap Unfortunate; Probe Underway

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the railway administration is probing the cause of the accident in which eight passengers fell off an overcrowded local train and some of them died. According to the police, four passengers were killed and six injured after falling off a moving and overcrowded local train between Diva and Kopar railway stations in Thane district during the morning peak hours.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "It is very unfortunate that a total of eight passengers fell from a local train between Diva-Mumbra station and some of them lost their lives. The railway administration is probing the cause of the accident." The injured were immediately admitted to Shivaji Hospital and Thane General Hospital, he said.

Fadnavis said the local administration is coordinating, and he hopes that the injured get relief soon. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar termed the accident as "unfortunate" and "distressing". "The death of commuters falling to their deaths from a local CST-bound train from Kasara is unfortunate and deeply distressing. The deaths highlight the need to pay serious attention to overcrowding and passenger safety in the suburban railway system," he said.

"I am confident that the railway administration will soon take concrete steps to make suburban train services more effective and safe," he said. Pawar prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.