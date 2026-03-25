Fadnavis Informs Assembly 8 Cases Registered Against Rapist ‘Godman’

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that eight cases have been registered against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 50 women over the years. Making an official statement in the House, Mr. Fadnavis outlined how an initial extortion complaint evolved into the unearthing of a wide-ranging criminal racket involving superstition, black magic and financial irregularities.

The case began on December 29, 2025, when Kharat approached the Wavi Police Station claiming that two individuals had demanded Rs 5 crore to prevent the leak of his private photographs. Police found no evidence to support the allegation, and the accused men later secured bail.

The investigation took a dramatic turn after a woman filed a separate complaint at the Shirdi Police Station on February 18, 2026, against one Neeraj Jadhav. During that probe, a witness submitted 35 videos featuring eight women, indicating that Kharat had allegedly used “divine claims” to perpetrate sexual assault.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on March 13 to consolidate emerging evidence. On March 17, another complainant approached the Sarkarwada Police Station, alleging that Kharat had drugged and raped her at his office and subsequently assaulted her multiple times under the threat of killing her husband. Kharat was arrested just before midnight the same day.

Searches at his properties led to the seizure of over Rs 6.5 lakh in cash, two laptops, a revolver with 21 live cartridges, and documents related to several land parcels. The SIT has so far traced assets worth Rs 40.87 crore, including 60 acres of land and multiple properties in Nashik, Panvel and Pune. The probe is now looking into possible administrative complicity in these transactions.

“Moving forward, the SIT will investigate whether any high-ranking administrative officials were involved in Kharat’s financial dealings,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Investigators are counselling victims who were initially reluctant to come forward due to social stigma. The probe has revealed that Kharat allegedly used fake snakes and tigers to instil fear and claimed to be an incarnation of Lord Shankar to facilitate the assaults.

“By providing security assurances, the police encouraged several women to record their statements, leading to separate cases involving rape, molestation and forced abortion under the guise of religious rituals,” the Chief Minister said.

The SIT is also auditing the “Shri Shivanika Sansthan” trust, possible tax evasion and examining Kharat’s foreign travel to 13 countries. The accused remains in police custody until March 24 as authorities continue forensic recovery of deleted mobile data.