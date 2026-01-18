Fadnavis In Davos To Pitch Maharashtra As Global Investment Hub

The Chief Minister is expected to engage with global investors and industry leaders during the visit to showcase Maharashtra as a key investment destination and to strengthen the State’s international economic partnerships.

In a post on X before leaving Mumbai, Mr. Fadnavis said he was travelling to Davos for WEF 2026 with Maharashtra’s blessings. He added that the visit aimed to strengthen “Magnetic Maharashtra” as India’s growth engine on the global stage and expressed optimism about new “Maha-Growth” stories.

Upon his arrival at Zurich, Mr. Fadnavis was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Switzerland Mridul Kumar. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu also met him at Zurich Airport and congratulated him on the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s victory in the recent municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister later posted on X, “Great catching up with Hon Union Minister Pralhad Joshi ji and Hon Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu ji at Zurich airport, Switzerland. Thank them for their warm wishes.”

Officials said the visit reflects the State government’s firm resolve to strengthen ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ as India’s key growth engine on the global platform, with the world closely watching the unfolding ‘Maha-Growth’ narrative.

Speaking ahead of the WEF meet, Mr. Fadnavis said the 2026 forum would play a crucial role in accelerating Maharashtra’s journey towards achieving a USD 1 trillion economy. He noted that the State signed investment memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹16 lakh crore last year and has set an even higher investment target for this year.

Mr. Fadnavis is accompanied by Industries Minister Uday Samant and senior officials, including Principal Secretary (Industries) P. Anbalagan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. Shrikar Pardeshi, MIDC Managing Director and CEO P. Velarasu, Development Commissioner Dipendra Singh Kushwah, and Chief Minister’s advisor Kaustubh Dhavse.

The WEF Annual Meeting in Davos will see participation from representatives of various countries and States, along with leading global corporations. The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with several global industry leaders during his visit.

The visit is expected to facilitate the signing of multiple MoUs, leading to significant investment inflows and the creation of employment opportunities in Maharashtra.