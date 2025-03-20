Fadnavis, Gates Discuss Use of AI in Agriculture, Healthcare

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at Sahyadri Guest House, where the two held a discussion on the potential use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure. The Gates Foundation will also participate in the Lakhpati Didi initiative to make women entrepreneurs in the state and cooperate in digital governance and Right to Services, the state government said.

This was the first-ever meeting between Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and now a global health philanthropist. A statement issued by Mr. Fadnavis’s office said that the Gates foundation has been working on improving global health, reducing poverty, and expanding access to education.

Mr. Fadnavis posted on his X handle, “Gates Foundation and Maharashtra: A Partnership for Innovation and Progress!”

“It was a great pleasure to meet and welcome Mr. Bill Gates, in Mumbai, this morning. We had a very good discussion on varied subjects, including Maharashtra’s initiatives and schemes for youth, farmers, the poor, and women, such as Lakhpati Didi and Ladki Bahin Yojana, which has contributed immensely to the economic upliftment. (sic),” the Maharashtra CM said.

The CMO statement said that Mr Fadnavis also spoke to the global philanthropists about the adoption of fast-changing latest technologies, and AI-driven initiatives across the state. “The chief minister requested the Gates foundation to assist the state in providing the quality health services in the rural areas due to shortage of doctors. He also informed them about how the AI-based intervention in Pune district has helped in doubling sugarcane production,” the CMO said.

The chief minister also informed Mr. Gates about the initiatives of his government for empowering the women and providing assistance to make 25 lakh women ‘Lakhpati Didis’ by promoting self-employment. In addition to this, the government also gives financial assistance of Rs 1500 to the women through the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme (MMLBS). An official from the chief minister’s office said that Microsoft and the Gates Foundation have shown readiness to participate in these initiatives and support the digitalization of women's financial transactions.

“Mr. Bill Gates shared that the Gates Foundation will partner with us to make Maharashtra malaria-free. We also discussed AI-driven advancements in health, agriculture, and infrastructure, along with dengue control and innovation city partnerships. I expressed that our vision includes digitalisation in every sector and the establishment of a Skill University with the help of Microsoft to empower the youth with future-ready skills. A special initiative will focus on training 10,000 women in AI, fostering inclusivity in the tech revolution. Maharashtra is committed to becoming a model for digital governance and the right to service. I very much look forward to great collaborations for Maharashtra's social good! (sic),” Mr. Fadnavis posted